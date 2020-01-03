Over A Cup of Coffee: Soups for cold winter days
It’s the season for hot and filling soups, and the ingredients in this week’s soup recipes are those that we commonly have on hand. I pulled the recipes from my files; I think they’re Pillsbury recipes. They’re easy to make and delicious.
Creamy Ham and Vegetable Soup
2 cups water
1 (3-oz) package chicken-flavored ramen noodle soup, noodles partially broken
1 cup Green Giant Frozen Mixed Vegetables (from a 16-ounce package)
1 cup milk
1 tablespoon flour
½ cup finely-chopped cooked ham
In a large saucepan, combine water, noodles, contents of seasoning packet, and frozen vegetables. Bring to a boil. In a small jar with a tight-fitting lid, combine the milk and flour; shake well to blend. Gradually add to soup mixture, stirring constantly. Stir in the ham; cook until soup is thoroughly heated. Makes 3 1-cup servings.
*This is a good recipe for using leftover ham.
Spaghetti Soup
½ pound ground beef
½ cup chopped onion
2 cups beef broth
1 (14-ounce) jar spaghetti sauce
1 (14.5-ounce) can diced peeled tomatoes, undrained
1 (4.5-ounce) jar Green Giant Sliced Mushrooms, drained
¾ cup uncooked spiral pasta
½ cup chopped green bell pepper
½ cup thinly-sliced zucchini
1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
In a Dutch oven or a large saucepan over medium heat, brown ground beef with onion. Drain. Add remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 15 to 20 minutes or until pasta and vegetables are tender. Makes 5 (1 ¼-cup) servings.
Do you have recipes that you would like to share with readers? If so, please call me at 824-8809 or write to me at Box 415, Craig 81626.
Happy New Year!