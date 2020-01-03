Over A Cup of Coffee: Soups for cold winter days

It’s the season for hot and filling soups, and the ingredients in this week’s soup recipes are those that we commonly have on hand. I pulled the recipes from my files; I think they’re Pillsbury recipes. They’re easy to make and delicious.

Creamy Ham and Vegetable Soup

2 cups water

1 (3-oz) package chicken-flavored ramen noodle soup, noodles partially broken

1 cup Green Giant Frozen Mixed Vegetables (from a 16-ounce package)

1 cup milk

1 tablespoon flour

½ cup finely-chopped cooked ham

In a large saucepan, combine water, noodles, contents of seasoning packet, and frozen vegetables. Bring to a boil. In a small jar with a tight-fitting lid, combine the milk and flour; shake well to blend. Gradually add to soup mixture, stirring constantly. Stir in the ham; cook until soup is thoroughly heated. Makes 3 1-cup servings.

*This is a good recipe for using leftover ham.

Spaghetti Soup

½ pound ground beef

½ cup chopped onion

2 cups beef broth

1 (14-ounce) jar spaghetti sauce

1 (14.5-ounce) can diced peeled tomatoes, undrained

1 (4.5-ounce) jar Green Giant Sliced Mushrooms, drained

¾ cup uncooked spiral pasta

½ cup chopped green bell pepper

½ cup thinly-sliced zucchini

1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

In a Dutch oven or a large saucepan over medium heat, brown ground beef with onion. Drain. Add remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 15 to 20 minutes or until pasta and vegetables are tender. Makes 5 (1 ¼-cup) servings.



Happy New Year!