Over a Cup of Coffee: Slow cooker recipes for hot days

Several people have told me that the weather is so hot that they don’t have much of an appetite. Besides that, except for grilling, it’s too hot to cook. These days people seem to prefer something cool to eat—like salads. However, sooner or later, people are apt to be hungry for something more substantial. This week’s column features two recipes for the slow cooker. The ingredients can be put together in early morning when it’s cool, and the meal can cook slowly all day. Perhaps the delicious aroma will increase appetites.

The first recipe is one I have cooked many, many times, especially when our grandchildren were small. It’s a family favorite. The second one originated with my husband Lyle who tried out ingredients until he had delicious Swiss steak. He cooked the steak in an electric skillet, but it can be made in a slow cooker. Round steak has a tendency to be tough so the slow cooking tenderizes the meat.

Hamburger Stew

1 to 1 ½ pounds ground beef

Sliced potatoes

Sliced onions

Carrots, sliced diagonally

Celery, sliced diagonally

1 can peas, drained

1 can tomato soup, plus 1 can water

*Note: Use the amount of vegetables desired. You can also use canned potatoes and carrots, drained.

Brown the ground beef until it is no longer pink. Meanwhile, layer the vegetables in the slow cooker in the order given above. Salt and pepper each layer. When the ground beef is ready, drain and pour it on top of the vegetables. Mix the tomato soup and can of water. Season meat and pour soup mixture over the top. Cook all day on low. Serve in a bowl over buttered bread.

Swiss Steak

2 pounds round steak, cut into serving pieces

¼ cup flour

Seasonings such as salt, pepper, seasoned salt

1/3 cup oil

1 medium onion, chopped

1/3 cup chopped celery

1 medium green pepper, chopped

1 cup ketchup

¾ cup water

About 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

Dredge meat in flour. Season meat. Heat oil; then brown meat and sauté onions and green pepper.

Pour off excess oil. Place steak and vegetables in an electric skillet or slow cooker. Mix ketchup, water, and Worcestershire sauce. Pour over the meat. (If sauce does not cover the meat, mix up a little more.)

If cooking in an electric skillet, simmer for at least 1 hour; in a slow cooker, cook on low for several hours.

Do you have recipes that you would like to share with readers? If so, please call me at 824-8809 or write to me at Box 415, Craig 81626.