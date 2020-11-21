Over a Cup of Coffee: Salads for Thanksgiving
I always enjoy the luscious gelatin salads that are on the Thanksgiving table. This week’s column features two such salads. “Pistachio Salad” is a favorite salad served with holiday meals and other times, too. The column’s first recipe is made with pistachio pudding, but the ingredients are a little different from the usual pistachio salad. The second recipe, for a raspberry salad, involves a little preparation time, but it’s worth it. Enjoy!
Pistachio Fruit Salad
- 1 (12-ounce) carton whipped topping
- 1 small package instant pistachio pudding mix
- 1 can of fruit cocktail, drained, or another canned fruit
- ¼ cup chopped maraschino cherries
- 1 cup mini marshmallows
- ¼ cup chopped nuts (optional)
Place the whipped topping in a mixing bowl. Sprinkle dry pudding over the topping. Fold to blend. Add fruit and mix. Add marshmallows and nuts. Mix well. Chill before serving.
Raspberry Gelatin Salad
- 1 (3-ounce) package lemon gelatin
- 1 can crushed pineapple, drained
- Juice from pineapple plus water to make 1 cup
- 1 ½ cups miniature marshmallows
- 2 cups water (to dissolve raspberry gelatin)
- 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
- ½ pint whipping cream
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- ¼ teaspoon vanilla
- 2 (3-ounce) packages raspberry gelatin
- 1 pound frozen raspberries, thawed
Dissolve lemon gelatin is boiling pineapple juice and water mixture. Pour over marshmallows and cream cheese. Beat with a mixer. Whip cream and add sugar and vanilla. Add to the lemon gelatin mixture. Fold in crushed pineapple and pour into a 9×13-inch casserole dish. Allow to set. Then dissolve the raspberry gelatin in 2 cups of boiling water. Add berries. Cool. Spread over first layer. Refrigerate and let set.
Do you have favorite recipes for Christmas candy or cookies? If so, please call me at 824-8809 or write to me at Box 415, Craig 81626. Have a wonderful Thanksgiving!
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User