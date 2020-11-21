Over a Cup of Coffee: Salads for Thanksgiving

I always enjoy the luscious gelatin salads that are on the Thanksgiving table. This week’s column features two such salads. “Pistachio Salad” is a favorite salad served with holiday meals and other times, too. The column’s first recipe is made with pistachio pudding, but the ingredients are a little different from the usual pistachio salad. The second recipe, for a raspberry salad, involves a little preparation time, but it’s worth it. Enjoy!

Pistachio Fruit Salad

1 (12-ounce) carton whipped topping

1 small package instant pistachio pudding mix

1 can of fruit cocktail, drained, or another canned fruit

¼ cup chopped maraschino cherries

1 cup mini marshmallows

¼ cup chopped nuts (optional)

Place the whipped topping in a mixing bowl. Sprinkle dry pudding over the topping. Fold to blend. Add fruit and mix. Add marshmallows and nuts. Mix well. Chill before serving.

Raspberry Gelatin Salad

1 (3-ounce) package lemon gelatin

1 can crushed pineapple, drained

Juice from pineapple plus water to make 1 cup

1 ½ cups miniature marshmallows

2 cups water (to dissolve raspberry gelatin)

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

½ pint whipping cream

2 tablespoons sugar

¼ teaspoon vanilla

2 (3-ounce) packages raspberry gelatin

1 pound frozen raspberries, thawed

Dissolve lemon gelatin is boiling pineapple juice and water mixture. Pour over marshmallows and cream cheese. Beat with a mixer. Whip cream and add sugar and vanilla. Add to the lemon gelatin mixture. Fold in crushed pineapple and pour into a 9×13-inch casserole dish. Allow to set. Then dissolve the raspberry gelatin in 2 cups of boiling water. Add berries. Cool. Spread over first layer. Refrigerate and let set.

Do you have favorite recipes for Christmas candy or cookies? If so, please call me at 824-8809 or write to me at Box 415, Craig 81626. Have a wonderful Thanksgiving!