Over a Cup of Coffee: Rhubarb-Ribbon brunch cake

This week, while I was cleaning out some papers, I came upon two recipes that apparently had been sent to me by readers some time ago. They’re clippings without names on them, but I think that at least one of the recipes might have been sent in by the late Geraldine Coleman of Craig. Due to the “length” of the recipes, I’m featuring one of them in the column this week and the other next week.

Rhubarb-Ribbon Brunch Cake

¾ cup sugar

3 tablespoons cornstarch

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/3 cup cold water

2 ½ cups sliced fresh or frozen rhubarb

3 to 4 drops red food coloring

Batter:

2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

¾ cup sugar

¾ cup cold butter

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 egg, beaten

1 carton (6 ounces) vanilla yogurt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Topping:

1 egg, beaten

8 ounces Mascarpone cheese*

¼ cup sugar

½ cup chopped pecans

¼ cup flaked coconut

*Mascarpone cheese can be found at the deli in City Market, in the specialty section of foods located across from the pharmacy. It is a soft cheese, in 8-ounce packages.

In a large saucepan, combine the first five ingredients until smooth. Add the rhubarb. Bring to a boil, cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Add the food coloring. Set aside. In a large bowl, combine the flour and sugar; cut in the butter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Set aside 1 cup for topping. Add baking powder, baking soda, and salt to remaining crumb mixture. Combine egg, yogurt, and vanilla; stir into batter until smooth. Spread into a greased 9-inch springform pan. Then combine the egg, cheese and sugar; spoon over batter. Top with the rhubarb mixture. Add pecans and coconut to the reserved crumb mixture. Sprinkle over the top. Bake at 350 degrees for 60 to 65 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack for 20 minutes; remove the sides of the pan. Cool completely. Serves 12.

Do you have recipes that you would like to share with readers? If so, please send them to me at Box 415, Craig 81626 or call me at 824-8809.