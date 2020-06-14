Over a Cup of Coffee: Rhubarb Coffee Cake

It’s rhubarb season, and there’s nothing more delicious than rhubarb coffee cake with a cup of coffee in the morning. This week’s column features a recipe from my files. Also in the column, as promised, is Mary Burnett’s recipe for “Gluten-Free Crustless Coconut Pie.” Thanks, Mary!

Rhubarb Coffee Cake

½ cup brown sugar, packed

1/3 cup margarine, softened

1 egg

1 cup whole wheat flour

1 cup flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

1 cup plain nonfat yogurt

1 ½ cups rhubarb, fresh or frozen, chopped

Topping:

1/3 cup brown sugar, packed

¼ cup regular oats, uncooked

1 tablespoon margarine, softened

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 12x8x2-inch baking pan. Cream together the brown sugar, margarine, and egg. Stir together flour, baking soda, and salt; add to the creamed mixture alternately with yogurt. Stir in the rhubarb. Pour into the baking pan. Mix brown sugar, oats, margarine, and cinnamon until crumbly; sprinkle over the batter. Bake for 40-50 minutes. Enjoy with a cup of coffee.

Gluten-Free Crustless Coconut Pie

4 eggs

1 cup sugar

¼ cup gluten-free flour

¼ cup margarine

¼ teaspoon baking powder

2 cups milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

¼ teaspoon salt

1 cup flaked coconut

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a ten-inch pie plate with cooking oil spray. Combine all ingredients with a wire whisk or in a blender. Blend until smooth. Pour into a pie plate. Bake 1 hour or less until a knife, when inserted near the center, comes out clean. Serves 10. This recipe is quick and easy. It makes its own crust. Courtesy of Mary Burnett of Craig

Do you have recipes that you would like to share with readers? If so, please call me at 824-8809 or write to me at Box 415, Craig 81626.