Over a Cup of Coffee: Recipes using beef

Last week’s column featured a recipe from “Cattlemen’s Favorite Beef Recipes” with recipes from the kitchens of Colorado Cowbelles. The little cookbook cost 25 cents back when it was published in 1957. This week’s column features two more recipes from the cookbook.

Buckaroo Meat Balls and Spaghetti

2 pounds ground beef

1/3 cup hot olive oil

¾ cup chopped onion

¾ cup chopped green pepper

Dash sage, chili powder, paprika, salt, pepper

1 clove garlic

1 can tomato paste

1 can tomatoes

2 eggs

2/3 cup bread crumbs

To the hot olive oil, add ½ cup of the chopped onions, ½ cup of the chopped green pepper, and 1 clove garlic. Fry until brown. Add the tomato paste, diluted with 4 parts water, and the tomatoes. Season to taste with the sage, chili powder, paprika, salt, and pepper. Let simmer 30 minutes. To the 2 pounds ground beef add ¼ cup chopped onion, ¼ cup chopped green pepper, 2/3 cup bread crumbs, 2 eggs, and chili powder, salt, and pepper to taste. Roll into small balls and drop into the prepared mixture. Simmer 3 hours. Arrange the meat balls around a dish of cooked spaghetti and cover with sauce. Top with grated cheese. Serve with a combination salad. Serves 6 to 8.

Recipe from Mrs. Harold Porter, Delta Cowbelles

Roundup Casserole

1 pound ground beef

2 tablespoons shortening

3 ½ cups canned tomatoes

2 cups diced celery

½ cup diced green pepper

¾ cup sliced onions

1 clove garlic, minced

1 ½ teaspoons salt

1 tablespoon sugar

½ cup uncooked rice

Brown ground beef in shortening. Add tomatoes and ½ cup water. Simmer for 30 minutes. Add celery, green pepper, onions, garlic, salt, and sugar. Bring to the boiling point. Pour mixture into a 2-quart casserole and cover. Bake in 350-degree oven about 15 minutes. Stir rice into the mixture and continue baking covered for about 45 minutes longer or until rice, eat, and vegetables are tender. You can substitute beef stew meat for ground beef if desired. Alternative cooking method: Brown meat in a heavy skillet and add all remaining ingredients except rice. Bring mixture to the boiling point, reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes. Stir rice into the mixture, cover skillet, and simmer gently about 30 minutes or until meat and rice are tender. Stir occasionally. If the mixture becomes dry, add a little water during cooking time.

Recipe from Mrs. Leavitt Booth, Mile-Hi Cowbelles

Do you have recipes that you would like to share with readers? If so, please call me at 824-8809 or write to me at Box 415, Craig 81626.