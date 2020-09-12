Over a Cup of Coffee: Recipes for cold weather

All it takes is a cold, snowy day to leave us hungrier than usual so this week’s column features two recipes that you might cook up on a cold day—( and warm days, too). “Mexicali Casserole” is a favorite in our family and easy. “Mexican Chicken” is one of several recipes given to me by Marcey Dyer of Pierce, Colorado.

Mexicali Casserole

2 (14 ½-ounce cans) tamales (or 1 large can)

1 (20-ounce) can yellow hominy, drained

1 can Vienna Sausages, cut into chunks

1 can cream of mushroom soup

¼ cup shredded sharp cheese

Remove the wrappers from the tamales in one can. Cut into thirds. Then combine the tamales, hominy, sausages, and soup. Pour into a 1 ½-ounce quart casserole. Bake, uncovered, in a 350-degree oven for 35 to 40 minutes. Remove the wrappers from the tamales in the second can. Cut diagonally in half. Garnish the top of the cooked casserole with the tamales and sprinkle the cheese over top. Return the casserole to the oven to melt the cheese and warm the tamales. Serves 6.

*Note: You can use chicken or beef tamales, and white hominy works, too.

Mexican Chicken

1 (10 ¾-ounce) can cream of chicken soup

1 (10 3/4-ounce) can cheddar cheese soup

1 (10 ¾-ounce) can cream of mushroom soup

1 (10-ounce) can Ro-Tel tomatoes

1 whole chicken, cooked, boned, and chopped

1 package flour tortillas

2 cups Cheddar Cheese, shredded

In a large bowl, stir together the three kinds of soup and stir in the tomatoes. Stir in the chicken. Grease a 9×13-inch casserole dish and then layer the tortillas and chicken mixture, beginning with and ending with the tortillas. Sprinkle cheese over the casserole. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

Recipe is from Marcey Dyer of Pierce, CO.

