Over a Cup of Coffee: Recipes for coffee cake

A piece of coffee cake, with its sugary, “cinnamony” topping, and a cup of coffee are delicious for breakfast or for a snack. The cake can even be warmed slightly in the microwave. This week’s column features two recipes for coffee cakes, one of which has a yellow cake mix in its ingredients.

Simple Coffee Cake

1 yellow cake mix

1 small box instant vanilla pudding

3 eggs

¾ cup vegetable oil

¾ cup water

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon butter flavoring

Topping:

¾ cup sugar

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 cup chopped nuts

Mix the cake ingredients and beat 8 minutes. Pour ½ of the batter into a greased and floured 9×13-inch baking pan. Sprinkle with ½ of the topping mixture. Repeat with the rest of the batter and the remaining topping. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes.

Toffee Coffee Cake

1 ½ cups brown sugar

1 cup chopped nuts

1 tablespoon cinnamon

2 cups flour

1 cup sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 package vanilla instant pudding

1 package butterscotch instant pudding

1 cup water

¾ cup cooking oil

4 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

Combine brown sugar, nuts, and cinnamon. Set aside. Beat all of the remaining ingredients together for 2 minutes at medium speed. Pour 1/3 of the batter into a greased 9×13-inch pan. Cover with 1/3 of the brown sugar mixture. Pour the remaining batter over this and then top with the remaining brown sugar mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes.

