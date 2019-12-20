Over a Cup of Coffee: Potato Chip Cookies

This week I purchased a bag of chocolate-covered potato chips as a fun gift for our grandson. It reminded me of recipes I have seen for potato chip cookies, one of which has been in my recipe file. There’s still time to bake some up as a Christmas treat. Also in the column is a recipe for toffee bars, always a favorite.

Potato Chip Cookies

■ 1 cup butter

■ 1 teaspoon vanilla

■ 1 cup brown sugar

■ ½ teaspoon salt

■ 1 cup potato chips, crushed

■ 2 eggs

■ 1 cup sugar

■ 2 ½ cups flour

■ 1 teaspoon soda

■ 1 cup nuts (optional)

Combine butter, eggs, and vanilla. Cream together. Combine the sugars, flour, salt, and soda. Add to the creamed mixture. Add the potato chips and nuts. Drop by teaspoonful onto a greased cookie sheet. Flatten with a fork. Bake at 350 degrees for 12 minutes.

Toffee Bars

■ 1 cup margarine

■ 1 cup brown sugar

■ 1 teaspoon vanilla

■ 2 cups flour

■ 1 (6-ounce) package semi-sweet chocolate chips

■ 1 cup chopped walnuts

Cream together the margarine, sugar, and vanilla. Add the flour and mix well. Stir in the chocolate chips and nuts. Press mixture into a 9×13-inch ungreased pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes or until browned. Cut into squares when still warm. Cool before removing from the pan.

