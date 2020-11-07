Over a Cup of Coffee: Planning the Thanksgiving menu

I can remember roasting Rock Cornish game hens instead of turkey for Thanksgiving- twice as a matter of fact. The first time, a lot of years ago, I didn’t allow enough time to cook them and so dinner was delayed a bit. The game hens are delicious served with stuffing or wild rice. This week’s column has directions for roasting game hens and for making stuffing from scratch. The recipes are from my cookbook without a cover.

The following directions are for four game hens. Adjust the cooking time if you roast more than that number. Thaw four 12 to 15-ounce frozen game hens. Wash and pat dry. Rub the cavities of the thawed hens with salt and pepper. If desired, stuff with 1 ½ to 2 teaspoons of bread stuffing. ( Serve additional stuffing on the side.) Place hens breast-side-up in a roasting pan. Brush hens with melted unsalted margarine. Roast about 1 hour or until fork tender, brushing hens with juices 2 or 3 times during roasting. (Roasting may require more than 1 hour.)

Bread Stuffing

This recipe makes about 3 quarts for a 12-pound turkey.

1 cup butter

¾ cup finely-minced onion

12 cups coarse or fine crumbs or cubes

1 ½ cups chopped celery (including stalks and leaves)

1 tablespoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon dried sage, thyme or marjoram

Poultry seasoning to taste

Melt butter in a large heavy skillet. Add onion and cook until yellow, stirring occasionally. Stir in some of the bread crumbs. Heat, stirring to prevent excessive browning. Turn into a deep bowl. Lightly mix in the remaining ingredients. For dry stuffing, mix in little or no liquid. For moist stuffing, mix just enough hot water or broth to moisten dry crumbs. Cool and place stuffing in the bird when ready to bake. To make giblet stuffing, first simmer the heart, gizzard, and neck in seasoned water until tender (1 to 2 hours). Add liver the last 5 to 15 minutes. Chop the cooked giblets and add to the stuffing.

Do you have favorite Thanksgiving dishes that you would like to share with readers? If so, please call me at 824-8809 or write to me at Box 415, Craig 81626.