Over a Cup of Coffee: Oven meals

These main dish meals are filling, just the thing for fall or early winter dinners. Both of the recipes come from my favorite cookbook that no longer has a cover and is missing some pages, too. Both recipes are cooked in the oven, and now that the days are getting cooler, nobody will mind having the oven on. Enjoy.

Pork Chops Mexicana

6 pork chops, ¾ to 1-inch thick

Oil

1 teaspoon salt

¾ cup raw rice (not instant)

½ package or 2 ½ tablespoons taco seasoning mix

1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce

1 ½ cups water

½ cup shredded Cheddar cheese

1 medium green pepper, cut into ½-inch rings

Brown pork chops on both sides in a small amount of oil. Put in a single layer in a 9×13-inch baking dish.

Sprinkle with salt. Then sprinkle the rice around the chops. Combine taco seasoning, tomato sauce, and water and pour over the chops and rice. Bake, tightly-covered, in the oven preheated to 350 degrees for about 1 ½ hours, depending on the thickness of the chops. About 10 minutes before the chops are done, sprinkle with cheese and arrange green pepper rings on top. Cover and continue baking 10 minutes longer.

Chicken and Rice

2 chickens, quartered

1 (10 ½-ounce) can cream of celery soup

1 (10 ½-ounce) can cream of chicken soup

1 (10 ½-ounce) can cream o mushroom soup

½ can water

1 small box Uncle Ben’s Long Grain and Wild Rice

Lawry’s Seasoning Salt

½ cup butter, melted

Butter a 9×13-inch baking dish. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Mix the soups and ½ can water together and pour into the pan. Add the rice along with the seasoning packet. Layer the chicken on top of the rice and season with Lawry’s Seasoning Salt. Pour ½ cup melted butter over all. Bake at 325 degrees, uncovered for 2 hours.

