Over a Cup of Coffee: Orange sherbet salad

I’m back at salads again, but I made this week’s salad on Thanksgiving so I wanted to include it in this week’s column while I still remember how I changed the recipe from the original. If you like orange flavor gelatin and sherbet, you’ll enjoy this salad (or dessert). First, the original recipe, followed by the changes I made.

Orange Sherbet Salad

3 small boxes orange-flavored gelatin

3 cups juice from drained fruit, plus water

2 cans mandarin oranges, drained

2 cans pineapple tidbits, drained

3 bananas, sliced

1 quart orange sherbet

Drain fruit. Add enough water to make 3 cups. Bring liquid to a boil. Dissolve gelatin in boiling liquid. Add fruit and sherbet. Mix. Pour into a glass casserole dish. Let set up in the refrigerator.

This is what I did:

I used a 9×13-inch glass casserole dish. I used 2 small-ish cans of mandarin oranges and 1 large can of pineapple tidbits, though I could have used 2 cans. (I thought that 2 cans of pineapple might be too much.) I sliced up a banana against my better judgment (because from experience, I know that bananas turn brown and if there are leftovers the salads look unappealing). I would not use bananas the next time. I mixed up the salad and then added a pint of sherbet. (It is best if the sherbet is slightly softened.)

I did not use a quart because I was afraid there might be too much salad for the dish. I mixed it all up or and put it in the refrigerator. I served it with whipped topping; in fact, the topping might be smoothed over the salad before serving. The salad is tasty, especially if you like orange flavor.

I have been thinking that this recipe might be used with other gelatin flavors and fruit. For example, you might try strawberry gelatin, pineapple, fresh strawberries, and strawberry sherbet or peach gelatin, peaches, pineapple, and a sherbet flavor that would compliment peach. Use your favorites!

