Over a Cup of Coffee: More soup recipes

With the colder weather comes my craving for soups, and recently I’ve heard other people say the same. Soups are hot, they taste wonderful, and when I have the time I enjoy cutting up vegetables to make the soups. So this week’s column features two more soup recipes. The first one, for minestrone, has many of the same ingredients as for a cabbage soup, one of my favorite recipes, except that it is made with ground beef instead of sausage.

Minestrone Soup

1 pound Italian sweet sausage

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup diced onion

1 clove garlic, minced

1 cup carrots, sliced

1 teaspoon crumbled basil

2 small zucchini, sliced

1 (16-ounce) can chopped tomatoes, undrained

2 cans beef bouillon

2 cups shredded cabbage

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

1 can Great Northern beans, undrained

*Beef bouillon cubes may be used instead of canned bouillon if dissolved in water.

Slice the sausage to about ½ inch thick and brown in the olive oil. Drain off excess drippings. (Sausage may be browned in the soup pot.) Add onions, garlic, carrots, and basil and cook for 5 minutes. Then add zucchini, tomatoes, bouillon, cabbage, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, cover, and simmer for 1 hour. Add the beans and cook for another 20 minutes.

Vegetable Soup

1 pound ground beef

1 cup diced onion

1 cup sliced celery

1 cup sliced carrots

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 (16-ounce) can tomatoes, undrained

1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce

1 (15-ounce) can kidney beans (undrained)

2 cups water

5 teaspoons beef bouillon granules

1 tablespoon dried parsley flakes

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon oregano

½ teaspoon sweet basil

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Brown the ground beef in the soup pot. Add the other ingredients. Mix well. Bring the mixture to a boil, cover, and reduce heat. Simmer for about an hour, until vegetables are tender. You may need to add more water. Add more salt and pepper to taste, if desired.

Do you have a favorite soup recipe that you would like to share with readers? If so, please call me at 824-8809 or write to me at Box 415, Craig 81626.