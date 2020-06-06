Over a Cup of Coffee: Making Wyatt burgers

I enjoy receiving recipes from people, and this week I have two of them to share with readers.

The first one comes from Wyatt Allum. His parents are Jeff and Lona Allum, my nephew and his wife. Wyatt lives in Silver Spring, Maryland. He’s eleven years old and will be starting sixth grade this fall. Wyatt likes to cook and is sharing his recipe for “Wyatt Burgers” with readers. His parents and grandparents report that his burgers are delicious. As soon as I purchase ground turkey I’m going to enjoy them, too.

The second recipe comes from Mary Burnett of Craig. She’s a frequent contributor to this column. Her recipe for “Banana Cream Pie” is a “from scratch” recipe. Even the list of ingredients will make you hungry. I think it would make a great dessert to go with “Wyatt Burgers.” (Mary sent another pie recipe that will be featured in next week’s column.)

Thanks go to Wyatt and Mary!

Wyatt Burgers (serves 6)

1 pound ground turkey

1 cup panko bread crumbs

½ cup shredded Monterrey Jack or mozzarella cheese

¼ cup vegan or regular Mayo

¼ teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

6 hamburger buns

In a large bowl, use your hands to gently mix together the turkey, bread crumbs, cheese, mayo, salt and pepper.

Use your hands to divide the turkey mixture into 6 packed balls. Gently flatten each into a circle that measures about 4 inches across. Make a thumb print in the middle of the burger. This will help the burger cook more evenly. Place patties on a large plate.

In a nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium heat for 1 minute until hot. Tilt and swirl skillet to coat evenly with oil. Use a spatula to carefully place patties in the skillet. Cook until well browned on first side. After about 5 minutes, gently flip patties. Cook until burgers register 165 degrees on instant-read thermometer about 5 minutes.

Turn off heat. Use a clean spatula to transfer burgers to buns. Add your favorite burger toppings and serve.

Banana Cream Pie

1 baked pie crust or graham cracker crust

½ cup sugar

¼ cup cornstarch

1/8 teaspoon salt

2 cups whole milk

1 cup heavy cream

4 large egg yolks

½ teaspoon vanilla extract-1/2 teaspoon banana flavoring

2 large bananas

In a medium saucepan, whisk together the sugar, cornstarch, and salt. Add the milk and cream. Whisk until fully incorporated. Whisk in the egg yolks. Bring mixture to a simmer. Continue cooking until thickened, stirring. Remove from heat. Stir in vanilla. Pour half of the mixture into the pie crust. Slice the bananas over the filling. Top with remaining pudding and smooth the top. Place plastic wrap over the surface of the pudding. Chill at least 3 hours. Top with whipped cream or Cool Whip.

Do you have recipes that you would like to share? If so, please call me at 824-8809 or write to me at Box 415, Craig.