Over a Cup of Coffee: Making waffle cookies

I haven’t tried the “Waffle Cookie” recipe included in this week’s column yet, but my family likes waffles so much that the cookies are bound to be a hit. They might be a great treat for Halloween, too. Also included in the column is a “from scratch” recipe for brownies. You might make a treat for Halloween by pushing candies into the brownies. Happy Halloween!

Waffle Cookies

1 cup butter or margarine

4 (1-ounce) squares unsweetened chocolate

1 ¾ cups granulated sugar

4 eggs, slightly beaten

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

Melt the margarine and chocolate over low heat, stirring constantly (or melt in the microwave). Add sugar. Stir the eggs, vanilla, flour, and salt together in a medium bowl. Add the chocolate mixture. Place spoonfuls of the mixture into a preheated waffle iron and cook about 1 minute. Cut into desired pieces and frost with the following frosting.

Frosting

1 cup granulated sugar

¼ cup butter

¼ cup milk

½ cup chocolate chips

Boil together the sugar, butter, and milk. Add chocolate chips and stir until smooth.

Chocolate Brownies

1 cup butter or margarine

3 (1-ounce) squares baking chocolate

1 ¾ cups granulated sugar

3 eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup chopped nuts

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 9×13-inch baking pan. Melt butter and chocolate in a saucepan over very low heat (or melt in the microwave). Pour chocolate mixture into a mixing bowl, add the sugar, and mix well. Add eggs one at a time and mix until all of the eggs are combined. Add vanilla and chopped nuts. Sift together flour, baking powder, and salt. Add flour mixture to the batter and mix thoroughly. Pour into the baking pan and bake 30 to 35 minutes. Remove from the oven and place on a wire rack to cool slightly. Cut into squares while still warm. Remove from the pan when completely cool.

