Over a Cup of Coffee: Making taco soup
This past week I shared my recipes for taco soup with a reader. I featured at least one of them in a column some time ago. My nephew, Jeff Allum, and wife, Lona, (who live in Maryland) first got me started making this soup. The soup is easy to make as its pretty much opening cans and dumping everything into a big soup pot or crock pot.
The soup is nutritious, and the recipes make a lot—enough to freeze. So while you’re spending more time at home you might want to mix up the soup before the weather turns hot.
This column features two recipes for the soup that are just slightly different.
Hearty Taco Soup
Support Local Journalism
- 1 pound ground beef or stew meat (I prefer ground beef.)
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 1 package ranch dressing mix
- 1 package taco seasoning mix
- 2 cans diced tomatoes with green chilies
- 2 cans pinto beans
- 1 can black beans
- 1 can cream style corn
Brown beef with onions. Drain off excess grease. Add remaining ingredients and simmer for 30 minutes or so. It is a great crock pot recipe. Pour over chips or serve with warm tortillas.
Taco Soup
- 2 pounds ground beef
- 1 diced onion
- Garlic salt to taste
- 28 ounce can crushed tomatoes
- 16 ounce can diced tomatoes
- 16 ounce can pinto beans
- 16 ounce can kidney beans
- 16 ounce can corn
- 16 ounce can hominy, optional
- 1 package taco seasoning mix
- 1 package ranch dressing mix
Brown beef and onion; drain. Mix all of the ingredients in a soup pot or crock pot. The longer it cooks the better. Serve with corn chips. Garnish with sour cream, grated cheese, and black olives. This recipe makes a lot.
Do you have recipes that you would like to share with readers? If so, please call me at 824-8809 or write to me at Box 415, Craig 81626.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.