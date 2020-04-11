Over a Cup of Coffee: Making taco soup

This past week I shared my recipes for taco soup with a reader. I featured at least one of them in a column some time ago. My nephew, Jeff Allum, and wife, Lona, (who live in Maryland) first got me started making this soup. The soup is easy to make as its pretty much opening cans and dumping everything into a big soup pot or crock pot.

The soup is nutritious, and the recipes make a lot—enough to freeze. So while you’re spending more time at home you might want to mix up the soup before the weather turns hot.

This column features two recipes for the soup that are just slightly different.

Hearty Taco Soup

1 pound ground beef or stew meat (I prefer ground beef.)

1 large onion, chopped

1 package ranch dressing mix

1 package taco seasoning mix

2 cans diced tomatoes with green chilies

2 cans pinto beans

1 can black beans

1 can cream style corn

Brown beef with onions. Drain off excess grease. Add remaining ingredients and simmer for 30 minutes or so. It is a great crock pot recipe. Pour over chips or serve with warm tortillas.

Taco Soup

2 pounds ground beef

1 diced onion

Garlic salt to taste

28 ounce can crushed tomatoes

16 ounce can diced tomatoes

16 ounce can pinto beans

16 ounce can kidney beans

16 ounce can corn

16 ounce can hominy, optional

1 package taco seasoning mix

1 package ranch dressing mix

Brown beef and onion; drain. Mix all of the ingredients in a soup pot or crock pot. The longer it cooks the better. Serve with corn chips. Garnish with sour cream, grated cheese, and black olives. This recipe makes a lot.

Do you have recipes that you would like to share with readers? If so, please call me at 824-8809 or write to me at Box 415, Craig 81626.