Over a Cup of Coffee: Making scrambled eggs

I like eggs. I boil them, peel them, and eat them with a little salt. I cut them up and make a deviled egg mix, usually with tuna or ham or another meat, or make deviled eggs which don’t last long when my family is around. I like fried eggs, too, and lately I have been eating scrambled eggs. I believe that eggs are nutritious, too, providing us with protein and iron.

There are some interesting “did you know” things about eggs. Most of us know that eggs need to be refrigerated, but did you know that when a fresh egg is put in cold water it will sink? If the egg is old, it will float. Sometimes when I’m putting eggs in a pot of water to boil and an egg does float, then I know it’s old (from the bottom of the egg container) so I scoop it up and throw it out.

Did you know that eggs should be cooked on low to moderate heat because too high a heat causes the protein to toughen and make the egg leathery?

I cook hard-boiled eggs by putting the eggs in a saucepan of cold water, bringing the water to a boil, turning the heat down a little, and cooking the eggs for about 15 to 20 minutes. However, although I haven’t tried it, after the eggs have come to a boil you can remove the saucepan from the stove, cover it with a lid, and let the eggs set for 23 to 25 minutes. My mother taught me to test hard-boiled eggs for their doneness but lifting an egg from the water with a spoon. If the egg immediately dries, it’s ready.

Because they’re quick to prepare and nutritious, I’ve been cooking up scrambled eggs for myself lately.

Scrambled Eggs

Eggs (you decide how many)

Milk or cream (1 tablespoon per egg)

Butter or shortening (1/2 tablespoon per egg)

Break eggs into a bowl with 1 tablespoon cream or milk per egg. Add salt and pepper as desired. Beat with a fork. Heat butter or shortening in a moderately hot skillet. Add the egg mixture and reduce heat to low. Eggs should be scrambled slowly and gently. When the mixture starts to set at the bottom and sides, lift the cooked portions with a spatula and turn gently to cook all portions evenly. As soon as the eggs are almost cooked through but are still moist, remove to a hot platter and serve. You can also make scrambled eggs by putting the eggs directly into the skillet, adding salt and pepper, and stirring gently to mix egg yolks and whites.

Scrambled Eggs with Dried Beef or Ham

Make scrambled eggs as above but first cook pieces of dried beef or boiled ham in butter or shortening and then add eggs. You can also add cut-up pieces of Vienna sauces.

If you have recipes that you would like to share with readers, call me at 824-8809 or write to me at Box 415, Craig 81626.