Over a Cup of Coffee: Making fancy salads

Summer picnics and cookouts are coming up, even if it’s only family in attendance. This week’s column features two recipes for yummy salads (or perhaps even desserts). The recipes come from my metal recipe file. The recipe for “Cherry Salad” was given to me by the late Lola Downs.

Cherry Salad

1 package raspberry gelatin

1 (21-ounce) can cherry pie filling

1 package lemon gelatin

1 (3-ounce) package cream cheese

1/3 cup mayonnaise or salad dressing

1 cup pineapple (crushed)

½ cup whipping cream

2 tablespoons chopped nuts

1 cup small marshmallows

Dissolve raspberry gelatin in 1 cup boiling water. Stir in the cherry pie filling. Turn into a 9×9-inch baking dish. Chill until partially set. Dissolve lemon gelatin in 1 cup boiling water. Beat together cream cheese and mayonnaise and gradually add the lemon gelatin. Stir in the undrained pineapple. Whip the ½ cup of cream. Fold into the lemon mixture with the small marshmallows. Spread on top of the cherry mixture and top with 2 tablespoons nuts. Chill until set.

Raspberry Fluff

1 can evaporated milk

16 graham crackers, crushed

3 tablespoons melted butter or margarine

1 package raspberry gelatin

1 cup sugar

½ cup boiling water

1 package frozen raspberries, partially frozen

½ cup chopped walnuts or pecans

Whipped cream for garnish (optional)

Place evaporated milk into a bowl. Freeze until ice crystals form around the edge. Combine graham cracker crumbs and butter. Mix well. Press crumbs onto the bottom of a greased shallow baking dish (11×7-inches). Bake at 375 degrees about 5 minutes or until light brown. Refrigerate until chilled. Mix together gelatin, sugar, and boiling water. Stir until gelatin and sugar are dissolved. Add raspberries and their liquid. Stir until raspberries are well-distributed and until mixture starts to thicken. Let raspberry mixture stand at room temperature while beating evaporated milk. Beat milk on high speed of the electric mixture until stiff peaks form. Add raspberry mixture and beat on low speed until thoroughly mixed. Spoon mixture on crumbs. Sprinkle with nuts. Refrigerate until firm. Garnish with whipped cream if desired.

Do you have recipes that you would like to share with readers? If so, please call me at 824-8809 or write to me at Box 415, Craig 81626.