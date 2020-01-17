Over a Cup of Coffee: Making cookie bars

Valentine’s Day is less than a month away, and that means baking cookies. Making cookie bars takes less time, and they’re yummy. This week’s column features two recipes for bars that are made with ingredients that are commonly found in the kitchen, and the recipes are easy to make.

Cream Cheese Bars

1/3 cup light brown sugar, packed

1 cup flour

½ cup chopped walnuts

1/3 cup butter, melted

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

¼ cup sugar

1 egg

2 tablespoons milk

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. In a small bowl, mix together the brown sugar, flour, and walnuts. Stir in melted butter until well-mixed. Set aside ½ of the crumbs for topping. Pat the remainder gently into a greased 8-inch square pan. Bake at 375 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes. In a separate bowl, beat together the cream cheese and sugar at medium speed until smooth. Beat in egg, milk, and lemon juice. Pour this mixture over the crust and sprinkle with the reserved crumbs. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes more until set. Cool in the pan on a wire rack. When cool, cut into 2-inch squares, and then each square in half diagonally. Makes 2 ½ dozen.

Sassy Bars

½ cup butter or margarine

1 cup sugar

1 cup applesauce

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon nutmeg

½ teaspoon cinnamon

1 cup raisins

2 cups flour

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cream together butter and sugar; add applesauce. Mix in the baking soda, salt, nutmeg, and cinnamon. Dredge the raisins in flour, then add raisins and flour to the batter. Bake in a greased 15×10-inch jelly roll pan for 20 to 25 minutes at 350 degrees. Cool thoroughly in the pan. Frost with a powdered sugar glaze. Cut into bars. Makes 36 bars.

Do you have a favorite recipe for cookies or bars? If so, please write to me at Box 415, Craig or call me at 824-8809.