Over a Cup of Coffee: Making chili

With the cooler weather comes the chili-making season. One of my biggest cooking challenges has been getting chili spicy enough for my family but yet mild enough for me to eat. I’ll admit that adding jalapeno peppers to chili can give it good flavor, but too many makes it so hot that the soup just burns my esophagus. Anyway, this week’s column features two chili recipes, one that is hot. The other recipe is for readers who have requested chicken chili recipes.

Hot and Spicy Chili

1 pound ground beef or ground pork

1 large onion, chopped (about 1 cup)

2 pickled jalapeno peppers

1 (28-pound) can tomatoes, cut up

3 cups tomato juice

2 tablespoons chili powder

½ teaspoons salt

1 bay leaf

2 (15-ounce) cans garbanzo beans, drained

In a Dutch oven cook beef or pork and onion until the meat is brown and onion is tender. Drain off fat. Leave meat and onion in Dutch oven. Rinse, seed, and chop jalapeno peppers. Stir peppers into meat mixture. Add undrained tomatoes, tomato juice, chili powder, salt, and bay leaf. Bring to boiling and simmer for about 1 ½ hours. Stir in drained beans. Simmer 30 minutes more. Remove bay leaf.

Chicken Chili

3 pounds chicken breast, cut up

2 cups water

1 chicken bouillon cube (or more if desired)

1 ½ teaspoons cumin

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup chopped onion

2 cups chopped green pepper

2 large cloves garlic, crushed

1 to 2 jalapeno peppers, diced (fresh or canned)

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 (15-ounce) can corn

2 (14 ½ -ounce) cans chunky tomatoes or tomatoes with onion and garlic

2 (15-ounce) cans small white beans

In a large pot, bring water and bouillon cube to boiling. Add chicken. Cook until chicken is done. Remove chicken from the pot and cut it into pieces. Put it back in the broth and add the rest of the ingredients. Mix well. Add additional water and bouillon if needed or desired. Season to taste.

Do you have recipes that you would like to share with readers? If so, please call me at 824-8809 or write to me at Box 415, 81626.