Over a Cup of Coffee: Making chicken noodle soup

My son Jody’s days off vary from one week to another so now that daughter-in-law Cindy is teaching on weekdays, Jody cooks supper. (Bravo, Jody!) When I visit with him, Jody tells me what he’s cooking up, and it makes my mouth water. Jody is a good cook. This past week he made chicken noodle soup, one of his specialties.

I don’t have Jody’s recipe, but “Chicken Noodle Soup” is the topic of this week’s column. I do know that Jody often bakes the chicken that he uses for the soup—but not always. He uses canned chicken, too, or perhaps cooks fresh chicken on top of the stove.

Chicken Noodle Soup

1 broiler-fryer chicken (3 ¼ pounds), quartered

4 cups each chicken broth and water

2 carrots, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 ½ cups sliced celery

1 cup coarsely-chopped onion

1 package (8 ounces) broad egg noodles

¼ cup chopped celery

Bring chicken, broth, and water to a boil in a 4 to 5-quart pot. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer 20 to 25 minutes. Add carrots, celery, and onion. Simmer 15 to 20 minutes longer, until chicken is no longer pink near the bone. Remove the chicken. Skim off all the fat. Stir in the noodles, increase the heat to medium and cook 8 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally until the noodles are tender. Remove the skin and bones from the chicken. Tear meat into bite-size pieces. Stir meat and parsley into the soup. Serves 6.

If you bake a chicken, use drippings and also chicken broth. Leftover turkey from Thanksgiving can be used to make Turkey Noodle Soup. Bring turkey bones, like drumsticks and wings, to a boil in water. Simmer. Use resulting stock, with chicken broth, for the soup. Remove pieces of meat from the bones. Follow directions in the recipe above for adding noodles.

Do you have a favorite recipe that you would like to share with readers? If so, please call me at 824-8809 or write to me at Box 415, Craig 81626.