Over a Cup of Coffee: Making brownies

I don’t bake brownies very often because I haven’t mastered the craft of knowing when they’re done. I usually bake them too long and they turn out somewhat “hard.” I’m told that baking brownies should be carefully timed and tested with a toothpick so that it comes out a bit wet when the brownies are ready. Anyway, everybody likes brownies and maybe between school lessons and other chores you and the kids can find a little time to make some. Making brownies is the subject of this week’s column.

Butterscotch Brownies

1 cup butter, melted

2 cups light brown sugar

3 eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla

2 cups flour

½ teaspoon salt

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

1 cup chopped nuts, like pecans or walnuts

Frosting:

½ cup butter

3 cups sifted confectioner’s sugar

2 teaspoons instant coffee dissolved in 2 tablespoons hot water

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Melt butter in a large saucepan. Add sugar and beat well to mix. Cool the mixture slightly; then beat in the eggs and vanilla. Sift together the flour, salt, and baking powder. Stir it into the wet ingredients. Then add the nuts. Mix well. Spread the brownies in a greased 11x7x2-inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes or until a light brown. Then turn out by up-ending the pan over waxed paper and then turning the cake right side up. Let it finish cooling on a rack. To make the frosting, cream the butter and sugar. Beat it until light. Then add the coffee mixture. Spread over the brownies. When the frosting has set, cut into squares.

This recipe comes from “Cookies,” the American Cooking Guide, 1989. This booklet was a gift from my mother, Judy Osborn—years ago.

If you have recipes that you would like to share with readers, or tips for making brownies, please send them to me at Box 415, Craig 81626 or call me at 824-8809.