Over a Cup of Coffee: Luscious cream pies

When family members and friends are here for meals, they may turn down cake or fruit pies but hardly ever turn down cream pies. Cream pies are easy to make, too, especially if you use pudding mixes. This week’s column features recipes for cream pies.

Chocolate Triple-Layer Pie

2 cups cold milk

2 packages (4-serving size) chocolate instant pudding

1 graham cracker pie crust (6 ounces)

1 tub (8 ounces) whipped topping, thawed and divided

Pour milk into a large bowl. Add pudding mixes. Beat with a wire whisk for 1 minute. Mixture will be thick. Spoon 1 ½ cups of the pudding into the crust. Gently stir ½ of the whipped topping into the remaining pudding. Spread over the pudding in the crust. Top with remaining whipped topping. Refrigerate 4 hours until set. Makes 8 servings.

Chocolate Cream Pie

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup granulated sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

2 cups milk, scalded

2 (1-ounce) squares unsweetened chocolate

3 egg yolks, slightly-beaten

2 tablespoons butter

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Butter Crunch Crust:

1 cup unsifted all-purpose flour

½ cup butter

¼ cup brown sugar (packed)

½ cup chopped nuts

Make butter crunch crust (or use another crust). Heat oven to 400 degrees. Mix the ingredients with your hands. Spread in a 13×9 pan. Bake for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and stir with a spoon. Immediately press into a 9-inch pie plate. Cool completely while making the pie filling. To make the filling, mix flour, sugar, and salt. Gradually add scalded milk in which chocolate has been melted. Cook in a double boiler until thick, stirring constantly. Add a small amount of the hot mixture into egg yolks; stir into the remaining hot mixture. Cook 2 minutes. Cool; add butter and vanilla. Pour into butter crunch crust. Top with whipped topping.

If you have recipes that you would like to share with readers, please call me at 824-8809 or write to me at Box 415, Craig 81626.