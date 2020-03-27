Over a Cup of Coffee: Hearty beef recipes

This week’s column features a beef recipes from “Cattlemen’s Favorite Beef Recipes,” an old cookbook printed in 1957. The recipes came from members of the Colorado Cowbelles. Thanks go to Beverly Counts who gave me the cookbook. This week’s nutritious recipes are good to make on stay-at-home days.

Cowbelle Beef Stroganoff

2 pounds shredded beef (sirloin preferred) without waste (like fat or gristle)

2 cloves garlic

¼ pound butter

3 tablespoons flour

1 ½ cups tomato juice

2 large onions, chopped

1 large can mushrooms

2 bay leaves

Salt, pepper, paprika

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1 pint sour cream

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

Rub the skillet with garlic and when hot add half the butter and saute the beef. Pour off the juices when brown into a double boiler. Dredge the beef with half the flour and add the tomato juice, stirring constantly. When sauce is smooth and thick, set aside. Saute the onions and mushrooms in another skillet using the remainder of the butter. Pour off liquid and mix with beef stock in the double boiler. To this mixture add bay leaves, salt, pepper, paprika, and soy sauce. Make a medium sauce, using the rest of the flour. Pour all of the mixtures into top of double boiler and when the mixture bubbles, add sour cream and Worcestershire sauce. Serve on rice with a tossed green salad.

Recipe from Mrs. Tom Field, Gunnison Valley Cowbelles

With all of the shortages at the grocery stores these days, you might find the following substitutions helpful.

1 cup whole milk: Mix ½ cup evaporated milk with ½ cup water.

1 cup light cream: Mix 1 tablespoon melted butter plus enough milk to make 1 cup.

1 cup tomato sauce: Mix 1/3 cup tomato paste with ½ cup water.

1 cup sugar: Use 1 cup brown sugar or 2 cups sifted powdered sugar.

1 cup buttermilk: Add 1 tablespoon lemon juice or vinegar plus enough whole milk to make 1 cup.

No bread? Try rolling up lunchmeat or cheese in a warmed tortilla.

