Over a Cup of Coffee: Halloween treats

“Halloween treats” is what has inspired recipes for this week’s column. The first, a recipe for “Peanut Clusters,” was submitted, some time back, by Mary Burnett of Craig. What a great treat for your children. The second recipe is delicious and might be used as a surprise dessert for a Halloween supper, and the last recipe is one I have made many, many times. “Peach Cobbler” is a family favorite, and it’s included in the column because I came upon it when I found the other two. Enjoy!

Peanut Clusters

1 package almond bark

1 (12-ounce) package chocolate chips

2 cups salted peanuts

Put all of the ingredients in a crock pot on “low” for 3 hours. Do not lift the lid during that time. Stir and drop by spoonfuls onto waxed paper. Remove from the paper when set and cooled. Store in an airtight container.

Courtesy of Mary Burnett, Craig

Snickers Cake

1 box German Chocolate or Swiss Chocolate cake mix

1 bag caramels

1/3 cup milk

½ cup margarine

6 ounces chocolate chips

1 cup nuts, chopped

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9 x 13-inch cake pan. Mix the cake mix as directed on the box. Pour a little less than half of the batter into the pan. Bake for 20 minutes at 350 degrees. Melt the caramels, milk, and margarine in the microwave and pour over the baked cake. Sprinkle with the chocolate chips and nuts. Pour the remaining batter over top and return the cake to the oven. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes and then reduce heat to 250 degrees and bake 25 minutes or until done.

Quick Peach Cobbler

¾ stick butter

¾ cup milk

¾ cup all-purpose flour

¾ cup sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

Pinch of nutmeg

1 can sliced peaches

Melt the butter in the bottom of an 8×8-inch or 9-inch cake pan. Mix the batter and pour it on top of the butter. Drain peach slices and arrange them on top of the batter. Bake at 375 degrees for 1 hour. The batter will come to the top as the cake bakes. I usually use a 9×13-inch pan and double the recipe because my family loves this cobbler.

Do you have recipes that you would like to share with readers? If so, please send them to me at Box 415, Craig or call me at 824-8809. (Thanks for sharing this week’s recipe, Mary.)