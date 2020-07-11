Over a Cup of Coffee: Green Chile and more
Some years ago I belonged to a recipe club. I don’t remember how I” got” there, but participants shared recipes. I still have some of the recipes that I keep with others in my old metal recipe card file.
This week I selected some of the recipes to share with you in this column. I do not have last names for these contributors.
Green Chili
- 2 to 3 pounds pork
- 2 cans stewed tomatoes
- 2 (3 ½-ounce) cans hot green chilies, diced
- 1 medium onion, diced
- 1 medium can tomato paste or sauce
- Salt (lots) and pepper
Chop onions in pork. Salt and pepper the pork and cook with enough water to keep the pork covered until the meat is very well done. Cool the meat and remove all of the waste like bones, etc. Add all of the other ingredients. The longer it cooks, the better. Chill or freeze to skim excess grease off the top. Some people like to thicken the chili with a flour and water mixture.
Spanish Rice
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 packet of Lipton Beef Flavor Mix
- 1 ½ cups water
- ¾ cup uncooked, processed white rice
- 1 can (16 ounces) stewed tomatoes
- 1 cup grated cheddar cheese
In a medium skillet, brown meat well. Stir in the Lipton Beef Flavor Mix, water, rice, and tomatoes.
Simmer, covered, 25 minutes or until rice is tender. Stir in cheese. Serves 4 to 6.
Do you have recipes that you would like to share with readers? If so, please call me at 824-8809 or write to me at Box 415, Craig 81626.
