Over a Cup of Coffee: Great sides for grilling

My husband Lyle cleaned up the grill yesterday. It marks the beginning of the grilling season and that means checking out my recipes for delicious side dishes. Whenever I hear mention of grilling or picnics, I immediately think of potato salad — or perhaps pasta salad. This week's column features a potato salad and a frozen fruit salad.

There are so many ways to make potato salad, depending on your family's likes and dislikes. I always make my potato salad from mashed potatoes. If I don't have leftover mashed potatoes, I boil potatoes, then mash them, along with the milk or cream, and cool the potatoes before I put the salad together. But that's just me. I like other kinds of potato salad, too.

Both of this week's recipes come from my old "1000 Recipe Cook Books," by Dial Publishing, 1949.

Potato salad

• 6 medium-sized potatoes

• 1 cup diced celery

• 2 tablespoons minced onion

• 8 to 10 stuffed olives, sliced

• 4 hard-cooked eggs

• Salt and pepper and paprika, to taste

• Bouillon or French dressing

• 1 tablespoon chopped parsley

• 1 tablespoon chopped chives

• Mayonnaise

Potato salad is very flexible; you may add or subtract from this recipe any way you see fit to make it your very own. Boil potatoes in their jackets until tender. Cool and skin. Dice and permit them to marinate in the bouillon or French dressing for several hours or overnight. Add the celery, onions, olives and two or three of the eggs, diced. Add the salt, paprika, chives and parsley to the mayonnaise, then combine with the potato mixture. Potatoes absorb liquid, so you may need to add more mayonnaise. Pile into a bowl, and add the last potato as a garnish, along with a little paprika. Makes 8 servings.

Frozen fruit salad

• 1 quarter-pound package (16) marshmallows

• 1 tablespoon strawberry juice (from crushed strawberries)

• 1 (3-ounce) package cream cheese

• 1 cup mayonnaise

• 1 cup fresh strawberries, crushed

• 1/2 cup crushed pineapple, drained

• 1 cup whipping cream, whipped

Place marshmallows and strawberry juice in a saucepan. Heat slowly, folding over and over until the marshmallows are half-melted. Remove from heat, and continue folding until the mixture is smooth and fluffy. Allow to chill. Cream cheese and mayonnaise together. Blend in the strawberries and pineapple. Mix with the marshmallow mixture. Fold in the cream. Place in a bowl or other container that is freezer-safe. Freeze. Serve with mayonnaise. Makes 8 servings.

Enjoy grilling! If you have recipes you would like to share with readers, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig, CO 81626.