Over a Cup of Coffee: Easy casseroles for busy days

These days mothers everywhere are cooking up nutritious meals to serve to their families after the chores and school work are finished. The easier to fix, the better, and having leftovers for the next day is a plus. Besides that, ranchers are in the process of branding calves. That means helpers and a quick meal to feed them. In addition, I’ve been hunting through my recipe files to find recipes that I can make for myself. I’m in need of a change.

This week’s column features two quick recipes. Add a green salad and/or veggie, and you’ll have a quick meal. These recipes serve about six people so you might want to double the ingredients. The first recipe was sent in by Stacy Gerber of rural Craig awhile back. I’ve made it a bunch of times.

Meaty Mac ‘n’ Cheese

1 package (7 ¼ ounces) macaroni and cheese

1 pound ground beef

¼ cup chopped onion

1 ½ cups salsa

½ cup fresh or frozen corn

1 can (2 ¼ ounces) sliced ripe olives, drained

3 tablespoons diced pimientos

Shredded cheddar cheese

Chopped tomatoes

Set aside the cheese sauce mix from the macaroni and cheese; cook macaroni according to the package

directions. (You will not need the butter and milk called for on the package.) Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, cook the beef and onion until the meat is no longer pink. Drain. Add salsa, corn, olives, and pimientos and heat through. Drain macaroni and add the meat mixture and contents of the cheese sauce mix. Mix well; heat through. Garnish with cheese and tomatoes. 4-6 servings

Courtesy of Stacy Gerber, Craig

Taco Style Chili Casserole

1 medium onion

1 pound ground beef

1 can chili beans

½ package of plain Doritos

1 cup grated cheese

Brown the onion and ground beef. Line a 8×8-inch casserole dish with Doritos. Place the hamburger mixture on top, followed by the chili beans. Sprinkle cheese on top. Bake 20 to 25 minutes in a 375 degree oven.

Do you have quick but yet nutritious recipes that you would like to share with readers? If so, please call me at 824-8809 or write to me at Box 415, Craig 81626.