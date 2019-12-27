Over A Cup of Coffee: Diane’s roast beef

When I was a child growing up on the ranch, we always dismantled the Christmas tree on New Year’s Day. By that time it was pretty dry, and we had lots of needles to clean up after dragging the tree through the house.

We usually celebrated New Year’s Eve at a get-together at a neighbor or relative’s house so we didn’t have a big dinner on New Year’s. Mom usually put a beef roast in the oven early in the morning, and we had it with mashed potatoes, gravy, and leftovers from Christmas.



I like to make beef roast. In order to have a tender, juicy roast, I slice it up halfway through the cooking and let it simmer in the juices. This week’s recipe is mine. You can use about any kind of roast.

Diane’s Roast Beef

-Beef roast- any size

-Beef bouillon cubes

-Jalapeno peppers- the pickled kind- I use mild

-Salt and pepper to taste

-Baby carrots

-Potatoes, peeled and cut into pieces

-Onions, cut into slice

*Note: The vegetables are optional. I do not usually use onions.

First, place the roast in a roasting pan or a 9×13-inch pan. (I put the pan on a cookie sheet to prevent drippings from getting all over the oven.) Put some water in the pan with the roast and cover with foil. Bake at about 350 degrees until the roast is nearly done; until you can cut it. Take the roast out of the pan and slice it. Take out the bone if there is one. Place the sliced meat back in the juice. Add about 4-5 bouillon cubes and a few sliced jalapeno peppers. Don’t get carried away with the peppers or the meat will be too spicy. If you wish, add some carrots, potatoes, and onions. Also add enough water so that everything is covered. Place foil tightly over the pan, reduce heat to about 250 degrees and cook for 2 or 3 more hours (until meat and vegetables are done). The meat will be tender and tasty!

*Note: Cooking time will depend on the size of the roast and amount of vegetables. I do not make gravy with this roast’s juices because of the peppers.

Do you have recipes that you would like to share with readers? If so, please send them to me at Box 415, Craig 81626 or call me at 824-8809.