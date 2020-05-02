Over a Cup of Coffee: Cooking steak

As I write this week’s column, the day is rainy and dismal, but it won’t be long until we’ll be cooking out on the grill. We all enjoy steak cooked outdoors on the grill, but on stormy days like today you can panfry or broil steak, too. This week’s column has tips for cooking steak indoors and some recipes, too.

These recipes are from “Cattlemen’s Favorite Beef Recipes” from the kitchens of Colorado Cowbelles (now known as Cattlewomen), published in 1957.

Tips for Panfrying:

Brown meat on both sides in a small amount of fat (or shortening).

Season with salt and pepper.

Do not cover.

Cook at moderate temperature until done. Turn occasionally.

Remove from pan and serve immediately.

Panfried meats should be cooked slowly.

Plateau Valley Shoulder Steak with Mushrooms

2 pounds shoulder steak

Flour

Beef Suet

1 (8-ounce) can mushrooms

3 tablespoons butter

Pound all flour possible into both sides of steak. Then cut into serving portions. Cut beef suet into small pieces and fry in a heavy skillet. Place steak in hot skillet, season to taste. Brown on both sides and cook to desired doneness. While steak is cooking, brown mushrooms in hot butter. Remove the steak to a platter and place mushrooms around or on the steak. Garnish with pepper rings and parsley and serve immediately.

Recipe is from Plateau Valley Cowbelles

Tips for Broiling:

Set oven for broiling.

Place meat 2 or 3 inches from heat.

Broil until the top of meat is brown.

Season with salt and pepper.

Turn meat and cook until done.

Season and serve at once.

Steaks brown better if browned before salting.

Father’s Favorite

3 pounds club steak cut 1 to 2 inches thick

Salt and pepper

Set the oven for broiling. Preheat for 5 minutes. Cut the fat at the edges of the steak at 1 ½ -inch intervals to avoid curling. Place steaks, preferably cold but not frozen, on the hot rack which has been brushed with fat from the meat. Have a distance of from 2 to 3 inches between top of steak and heat. When one side of the steak is nicely browned, season the meat, turn the steak, and finish cooking on the second side. Season and serve immediately.

Recipe is from Western Colorado Cowbelle Council

If you have recipes that you would like to share with readers, please call me at 824-8809 or write to me at Box 415, Craig 81626.