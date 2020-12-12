Over a Cup of Coffee: Cookies for Christmas
Christmas is almost here, and everybody enjoys Christmas cookies. This week’s column features two recipes for cookies—for Christmas or anytime. The first comes from my granddaughter Jessica Prather who lives in Vernal, Utah. The second is, indeed, a surprise recipe.
Cowboy Cookies
– 2 cups flour
– 1 teaspoon baking soda
– ½ teaspoon baking powder
– ½ teaspoon salt
– 1 cup brown sugar
– 1 cup sugar
– 2 eggs
– 1 teaspoon vanilla
– 2 cups oatmeal
– 1 cup coconuts
– 1 cup butter
– Chocolate chips and nuts (optional)
Preheat the oven to 365 degrees. Cream the butter and sugars. Add the eggs and vanilla. Then add the dry ingredients. By hand, add the coconut, oatmeal, and chocolate chips and nuts (if desired). Bake 8 to 10 minutes. (However, Jessica has found that best baking time is 10- 12 minutes.) Jessica also suggests that it is important to measure the flour carefully.)
Courtesy of Jessica Prather of Verna, Utah
Surprise Peanut Butter Cookies
– 1 egg, well-beaten
– 1 cup crunchy peanut butter
– 1 cup sugar
– 1 teaspoon vanilla
Drop by small teaspoonfuls onto a greased cookie sheet. Bake 12 minutes at 350 degrees.
Do you have recipes that you would like to share with readers? If so, please call me at 824-8809 or write to me at Box 415, Craig 81626.
