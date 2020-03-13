Over a Cup of Coffee: Chicken salad recipes

This morning I was hunting for some coffee bags (like tea bags) because the coffee maker gave up, and I found an envelope of recipes sent to me some time ago by the late Geraldine Coleman. Since warmer weather is soon to be here, we’ll be looking for salad recipes so I’ve included two of Geraldine’s recipes for chicken salads in this week’s column.

Chicken and Tortellini Salad

1 package (9 ounces) refrigerated cheese-filled tortellini

6 cups bite-size pieces assorted salad greens

3 cups chopped cooked chicken

½ cup Italian dressing

1/3 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Cook and drain the tortellini as directed on the package. Mix tortellini and the remaining ingredients, except the cheese. Sprinkle with cheese. Makes 6 servings.

Chicken-Pasta Salad with Pesto

6 ounces uncooked multicolored bow-tie shape pasta ( about 2 ¼ cups)

1 ½ cups cut-up cooked chicken

¼ cup oil-packed, sun-dried tomatoes, drained and chopped

1 medium green bell pepper, cut into strips

1 small zucchini, thinly-sliced

½ small red onion, sliced

1/3 cup prepared pesto

Cook pasta as directed on package; drain. Rinse with cold water; drain. Mix pasta, chicken, tomatoes, bell pepper, zucchini, and onion in a large bowl. Stir in pesto. Makes 4 servings.

Also in the envelope was Geraldine’s recipe for “New Potatoes and Peas.” I know that this is not the season for digging new potatoes, but you can usually buy new red potatoes at the grocery store most anytime. This recipe is different than the usual creamed potatoes and peas that I make.

New Potatoes and Peas

9 new potatoes ( about 1 ½ pounds), quartered

1 can condensed cream of mushroom soup

1/3 cup milk

½ teaspoon dried dill seed or thyme leaves, crushed

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1 (10-ounce) package frozen peas or peas with pearl onions, thawed and drained

Place potatoes in a 4-quart saucepan, add water, and heat to boiling. Reduce heat to medium. Cook for 8 minutes or until potatoes are fork-tender. Drain. In the same saucepan, combine soup, milk, dill, and black pepper. Add potatoes and peas. Heat through over low heat, stirring occasionally. Garnish with fresh dill and a lemon wedge, if desired. Makes about 7 servings.

Do you have a recipe that you would like to share with readers? If so, please call me at 824-8809 or write to me at Box 415, Craig 81626