Over a Cup of Coffee: Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day

With S.t Patrick’s Day coming up soon, I’ve been searching my files for recipes that can be used for the holiday. I found one in “A Book of Favorite Recipes,” given to me by Audrey Danner of Craig. (Thanks, Audrey!) The other recipe in this week’s column is “Pistachio Pudding Salad,” one that many of you probably already know. I make the salad a lot. I couldn’t resist putting it in the column because it’s “green.”

Corned Beef Casserole

1 package wide noodles

½ pound American cheese, diced

1 ½ cups milk

¾ c buttered bread crumbs

1 (12-ounce) can corned beef, diced

1 (10 ½-ounce) can cream of chicken soup

½ cup chopped onions

Cook the noodles in boiling, salted water. Drain. Add the corned beef, cheese, soup, milk, and onion. Pour into a greased 2-quart casserole dish. Top with buttered bread crumbs and bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.

From “A Book of Favorite Recipes”

Pistachio Pudding Salad (Diane’s version)

1 small box instant pistachio pudding mix

1 small can crushed pineapple (or more)

9-ounce carton whipped topping

2 cups miniature marshmallows

1 banana, sliced (optional)

Put the pistachio pudding mix in a bowl. Drain the pineapple. Add water to the pineapple juice to make a cup and use the liquid to dissolve the pudding mix. Then add the pineapple, marshmallows, sliced banana (if desired), and whipped topping. Mix well. Refrigerate until time to serve. (Note: My family likes the added banana. However, if there is leftover salad, the banana will brown slightly.

