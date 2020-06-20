Over a Cup of Coffee: Casseroles made with beef and chicken

Since I’m alone I haven’t been cooking full meals so often lately, instead relying too much on sandwiches and fast foods. This past weekend, however, I baked up a “Tater Tot Casserole.” It tasted so good and was so satisfying—with its beef, Tater Tots, peas, cheese, and soup—that I decided to make another casserole-type dish. Besides being nutritious, such dishes, with salad, last for several meals. I have lots of casserole recipes, but I hunted in my files for something new. Included in this column are two recipes that I intend to try soon.

Beef Skillet Fiesta

1 pound ground beef

1 tablespoon oil

¼ onion, diced

1 (14 ½ -ounce) can whole or diced tomatoes

1 (12-ounce) can corn

1 ¼ cups beef broth

1 tablespoon chili powder

2 teaspoons salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

¼ cup green pepper, diced

¼ cup red pepper, diced

1 and 1/3 cups instant rice, uncooked

In a large skillet over high heat, brown beef in 1 tablespoon oil, breaking up beef into coarse chucks with a spoon. Drain. Add onion, turn down the heat to medium, and cook until onions are tender. Add in the undrained tomatoes, corn, broth, chili powder, salt, pepper, and red and green peppers. Bring to a boil. Stir in the rice and remove the skillet from the heat. Let stand for 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork.

Chicken and Rice Casserole

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 can cream of celery soup

1 cube melted butter or margarine, melted

2/3 cup milk

1 cup rice

Chicken breasts or cut-up chicken pieces

Mix the soups, butter, and milk together. Put one half of the soup mixture in the bottom of a casserole dish. Sprinkle rice over the soups. Salt and pepper the chicken and then place the chicken on top of the soup. Pour remaining soup over the chicken. Bake for 2 ½ hours at 250 degrees.

Do you have recipes that you would like to share with readers? If so, please call me at 824-8809 or write to me at Box 415, Craig 81626.