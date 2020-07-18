Over a Cup of Coffee: Barbecued chicken

Most of us enjoy cooking on the grill when the weather is hot as it is now. One thing is for sure; it surely helps keep the kitchen cooler. This week’s column features two recipes—one for barbecuing chicken and the other for cooking potatoes to go with it.

Barbecued Chicken

Chicken pieces (breasts and legs are good)

¼ cup butter or margarine

1 lemon

Salt, pepper, and paprika

*See sauce ingredients below.

Melt butter. Combine juice from the lemon, salt, pepper, and paprika. Roll chicken pieces in the mixture, coating them well. Place chicken on the grill. Cook for a few minutes on each side and then baste with the sauce until the pieces are well-done. The chicken should be crisp and golden brown.

Sauce:

2 cups tomato sauce

1 cup hot water

1/3 cup Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons vinegar or red wine

1 ½ teaspoons salt

½ teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 clove garlic, chopped

Mix the ingredients in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside until ready to baste the chicken.

Cook In or Out Potatoes

4 to 6 potatoes

¼ cup cooking oil

4 slices bacon, diced

2 slices cheese

1/3 cup Italian Dressing

½ cup Caesar Dressing or Hidden Valley Ranch

1 teaspoon garlic salt

1 teaspoon salt

Pepper to taste

Peel potatoes and then grind, shred, or slice on aluminum foil. Pour remaining ingredients over potatoes. Arrange the ingredients into a narrow package; close foil. Cook on the back of the grill until the potatoes are soft, about 1 hour. Open foil for the last 10 minutes to gather the smoke. You may also bake these potatoes in the oven at 350 degrees for 1 to 1 ¼ hours.

Do you have recipes for cooking on the grill? If so, please call me at 824-8809 or write to me at Box 415, Craig 81626.