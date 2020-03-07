Over a Cup of Coffee: A St. Patrick’s Day Supper

St. Patrick’s Day is a little over a week away. You might surprise your family with a special

St. Patrick’s Day supper. Plan to serve cabbage rolls or a corned beef hash dish, and add plenty of “green” foods to the menu. This column features a recipe for “Corned Beef Hash Casserole.”

To add “green” to the menu, consider serving a salad with pineapple slices that you turn green by adding a little green food coloring or shred cabbage and add sliced bananas and diced raw apple and a little dressing. (I use a little Miracle Whip mixed with cream and sugar, to taste.) Serve guacamole dip with chips or arrange green vegetables (such as celery, cucumber, green pepper, cabbage, and parsley) on a tray. Serve pistachio ice cream or cake, cupcakes, or cookies that are frosted green.

Corned Beef Hash Casserole

3 (1-pound) cans corned beef hash

½ cup chopped onion

½ cup cream

8 eggs, hardboiled, halved, and deviled

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Combine the beef hash and onion. Place in a baking dish that is about 11×7 inches. Pour the cream over the top. Bake for 35 minutes. Meanwhile, cut hardboiled eggs in half, mash up the yolks in a bowl. Add Miracle Whip and stir until smooth. Season to taste. Fill egg halves with egg mixture. Sprinkle with paprika. When the hash is ready, remove it from the oven and place the eggs on top. Serve with heated chili sauce or catsup. Makes 8 to 10 servings.

I think this recipe first appeared in a Betty Crocker party book. I have not tried the corned beef hash recipe.

If you have recipes that you would like to share with readers, please call me at 824-8809 or write to me at Box 415, Craig 81626.