Over a Cup of Coffee: A morning treat

This is a month for recipe repeats. I came upon this week’s recipe for “Cinnamon Roll Cake” that was sent to me by Lowell R. Anderson of Millersville, Pennsylvania in 2017. (How time flies!)

He had read “Over a Cup of Coffee” while in the Craig area with a group of hunters. Lowell was the cook for the group of men and wanted to share a favorite recipe with my readers.

He wrote that the cake was a morning treat for the men—a camp favorite! Who could resist the aroma of a Cinnamon Roll Cake baking on an early, cool morning?

So here, once again, is the recipe. Enjoy making a morning treat for your family.

Cinnamon Roll Cake

Batter:

3 cups flour

¼ teaspoon salt

1 cup sugar

4 teaspoons baking powder

1 ½ cups milk

2 eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla

½ cup butter, melted

Topping:

1 cup butter, soft

1 cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons flour

1 tablespoon cinnamon

Glaze:

2 cups powdered sugar

5 tablespoons milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray or oil the inside of a 9×13-inch baking pan. Combine the flour, salt, sugar, baking powder, milk, eggs, and vanilla. Once combined, slowly stir in the melted butter and pour mixture into the prepared pan. For the topping, mix butter, brown sugar, flour, and cinnamon together until well-combined and creamy. Drop evenly over the batter in the pan by tablespoonfuls and use a butter knife to marble/swirl the mix through the batter. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes until an inserted toothpick comes out clean. Whisk together the powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla. Drizzle evenly over the warm cake.

Lowell Anderson, Millersville, Pennsylvania

Thanks, Lowell!

Do you have recipes that you would like to share with readers? If so, please call me at 824-8809 or write to me at Box 415, Craig 81626.