Over a Cup of Coffee: A favorite spaghetti recipe

My children and their families were here this past week so I cooked up some of their favorite recipes, including pasta salad, potato salad, fried zucchini, meat loaf, and “Mozzarella Baked Spaghetti.” As I recall, I first found the spaghetti recipe in an ad that came from “Taste of Home.” It has come to be a family favorite. I’m featuring it in this week’s column.

Mozzarella Baked Spaghetti

8 ounces uncooked spaghetti, broken into thirds

1 large egg

½ cup milk

½ teaspoon salt

½ pound ground beef

½ pound bulk Italian sausage

1 small onion, chopped

¼ cup chopped green pepper

1 jar (14 ounces) meatless spaghetti sauce

1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce

1 to 2 cups (4 to 8 ounces) shredded mozzarella cheese

*Note: You can substitute “regular” sausage for Italian and spaghetti sauce with meat for meatless if needed.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 13×9-inch baking dish. Cook the spaghetti as directed on the package. While the spaghetti cooks, place ground beef, sausage, green pepper, and onion in a skillet.

Cook over medium heat, breaking up the sausage with a spoon, until meat is no longer pink. Drain. Add the spaghetti sauce and tomato sauce, stir, and simmer for a few minutes. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, beat the milk, egg, and salt. When the spaghetti is ready, drain off the water. Add to the milk mixture and toss to coat. Transfer the spaghetti to the baking dish. Spoon the spaghetti sauce mixture over the spaghetti. Smooth so the sauce covers the spaghetti. Bake, uncovered, for 20 minutes. Then cover with the mozzarella cheese. Bake 10 minutes longer or until the cheese is melted. Remove from the oven and let stand 10 minutes before cutting. Serve with lettuce salad.

The above casserole can be frozen before it is baked. To do this, cook spaghetti as directed above but after tossing with the milk/egg mixture, refrigerate. Cool the spaghetti sauce mixture completely before covering spaghetti. Cover and freeze uncooked. When you’re ready to use the casserole, remove from the freezer, and partially thaw in the refrigerator overnight. Remove from the freezer 30 minutes before baking. Bake as directed.

If you have recipes that you would like to share with readers, please call me at 824-8808 or write to me at Box 415, Craig 81626.