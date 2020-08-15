Over a Cup of Coffee: A cool pie for a hot day
I received a note from Mary Burnett of Craig this week. A frequent contributor to “Over a Cup of Coffee,” she sent a recipe for “No Bake Rhubarb Cheesecake Pie.” Mary wrote that the recipe may be a repeat; she may have sent it in last summer. However, she thinks it’s worth repeating because of all the hot weather we’ve been experiencing. Who wants to heat up the oven to bake a pie?
So here it is. If Mary’s recipe has appeared in the column before, it doesn’t matter. Find some rhubarb and enjoy! Besides that, the pie will be delicious other times of the year, too.
No Bake Rhubarb Cheesecake Pie
Filling:
- 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 1 cup (8 ounces) sour cream
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- 1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed
- 1 graham cracker crust (9 inches)
Topping:
- 3 cups fresh or frozen rhubarb
- 2/3 cup sugar
- ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 2 tablespoons cold water
To make the filling, beat the cream cheese in a small mixing bowl until smooth. Gradually beat in the sugar. Add sour cream and vanilla. Mix well. Set aside ½ cup for garnish. Cover and refrigerate. Beat ½ cup of whipped topping into the creamed cheese mixture. Fold in the remaining whipped topping. Spoon into the crust. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Meanwhile, make the topping. First, put the rhubarb, sugar, and cinnamon in a large saucepan. Bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, for 5 to 8 minutes, or until tender. In a small bowl, combine the cornstarch and water until smooth. Gradually stir into the rhubarb mixture. Return to a boil and cook and stir for 1 to 2 minutes or until thickened. Cool to room temperature. Add 1 to 2 drops of red food coloring. Cut the pie into slices and top with the rhubarb sauce and reserved whipped topping. Yield: 6 to 8 servings.
Recipe courtesy of Mary Burnett, Craig, Colorado
Thanks for the recipe, Mary!
If you have recipes that you would like to share with readers, please call me at 824-8809 or write to me at Box 415, Craig 81626.
