Over a Cup of Coffee: 4th of July salads

We may not be able to attend the usual 4th of July activities this year, but most of us will enjoy a picnic or cookout, complete with hamburgers or sausage, potato salad, and cookies, cupcakes, or cake with red, blue, and white icing. This week’s column has two more salad recipes that are easy to make and yummy. Made with red gelatin, the salads will add to the festive meal.

Cool Whip Gelatin Salad

1 pound cottage cheese

1 can crushed pineapple, drained

1 (9-ounce) carton Cool Whip

1 ½ to 2 small packages gelatin (Use a red gelatin for the 4th)

Drain pineapple. (Save the juice to make another gelatin salad.) Mix the Cool Whip, cottage cheese, and pineapple together. Sprinkle gelatin over this mixture and fold in. Set in the refrigerator until ready to serve. Easy!

Strawberry Salad

1 (6- ounce) package strawberry gelatin

1 (4-ounce) package chopped pecans

2 large or 3 medium bananas

½ pint sour cream

2 cups boiling water

1 (10-ounce) package frozen or fresh strawberry halves

If strawberries are frozen, let them thaw. Dissolve gelatin in boiling water. When dissolved, set aside to cool. Crush bananas, chop pecans; add to the gelatin with the strawberries. Pour ½ of the mixture into a casserole dish. Place in the refrigerator to set. Spread sour cream over the set mixture. Pour the remainder of the gelatin over the top of the sour cream. Return to the refrigerator until set.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Do you have recipes that you would like to share with readers? If so, please call me at 824-8809 or write to me at Box 415, Craig 81626.