Over a Cup: Making a pumpkin cake

We tend to associate pumpkin with Thanksgiving, but pumpkin recipes are good anytime. This week, Patty Myers, of Hamilton, called me with a recipe for Pumpkin Pie Cake. It's a moist cake that tastes a lot like pumpkin pie. I think it would be a great dessert to take to a summer get-together, though it could be a wonderful dessert for Thanksgiving, too. The recipe starts with a yellow cake mix.

Pumpkin Pie Cake

Crust:

1 box yellow cake mix (reserve one cup.)

1 egg

1/2 cup margarine or butter (softened)

Filling:

1 large (13-ounce) can pumpkin

2/3 cup evaporated milk

1 cup sugar

3 eggs

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Topping:

1 cup of the reserved cake mix

1/4 cup margarine or butter (softened)

1/2 cup sugar

1 cup walnuts or pecans (optional)

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Mix the cake mix (minus the reserved cup), egg and margarine. Press it into the bottom of an ungreased 9-by-13-inch pan. (* Note: Patty says she doesn't press too hard; otherwise, the crust will be tough.) In a bowl, mix the pumpkin, evaporated milk, sugar, eggs and cinnamon. Pour over the crust. Chop up the nuts, and set aside. In a bowl, mix the cup of reserved cake mix, margarine, sugar and nuts. Sprinkle over the filling. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour, 15 minutes.

Serve hot or cold with whipped topping or whipped cream. Refrigerate leftovers (if there are any).

Courtesy of Patty Myers, Hamilton, Colorado

Thanks, Patty! My granddaughter, Megan, checked out one of our rhubarb plants this week. She says there are bright red rhubarb stalks ready to cut, so we're planning to make a rhubarb dessert. Over the years, this column has featured rhubarb recipes sent in by readers.

Do you have rhubarb recipes you would like to share with readers? If so, please send them to me at PO Box 415, Craig, CO 81626, or call me at 970-824-8809.