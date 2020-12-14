O’Neill: A firsthand account recalling Downhome Christmas’ passport adventure

On Saturday afternoon, I made the walk down Yampa Avenue from the Craig Press office to cover Downhome Christmas, not only for the community’s sake, but also to participate in the event itself.

It turns out that the passport portion of Downhome Christmas was quite fun. I went into 10 of the 14 stores, culminating in looking at the Festival of Trees at the Craig Chamber of Commerce. All of the trees were put together by different groups and organizations, including Craig Middle School and the Republican Women of Moffat County. I enjoyed walking around taking pictures of the trees, and looking at the decorations. My favorite was a tree that was shaped like a cactus in the lobby of the Chamber of Commerce, which was provided by Horizons.

In what was a very cold day with the temperature reading 27 (felts like 12), I was very happy to get to into stores to experience the event. I was curious as to whether or not people would come out given the rough conditions, but there were surprisingly a lot of people in the stores Saturday, which I know that as a reporter I appreciated and I’m sure the businesses also appreciated.

It was good to interact with some of the store owners that I had yet to meet, including those at the Embroidery Shoppe and the Kester Jewelry. It was, of course, good to see and interact with those owners that I did already know like Liane Davis-Kling at Downtown Books and Coffee on the side and Tammy Villard at the Moffat Mercantile.

As for what I would do if I won the $250 shopping spree? I’ll probably spend it at local businesses around town to keep the cycle going and help out some of the local businesses I enjoy, in what we all know is a trying time. If I’m being honest, I’ll also cop a few PS5 games.

