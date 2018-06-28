Miranda Barrett: Community rallies to support grieving family

On June 11, 2018, my husband and I experienced one of the greatest losses possible, the death of a child. Our dear son passed away during his birth. It's impossible to explain how devastated and broken were are and will be for the rest of our lives.

However, in the midst of all the heartbreak we were feeling, we also felt love from the community. The Memorial Regional Health Hospital treated us with the utmost compassion and kindness. The OB and OR teams there were exceptional and very understanding. The entire situation was handled with respect in the best possible way.

After our son's death, the hospital contacted Amanda McDerrmott, and she took the most beautiful pictures, the only pictures we will ever have. She did an amazing job and deserves a thank you, as well.

I also have to give the biggest of thanks to the Grant Mortuary. They went above and beyond to make sure our child was taken care of and were very helpful.

There are so many who reached out and given gifts, food and love. Though this is the most tragic event I have ever experienced, a little light shines through, because I know how great of a community we live in.

Miranda Barrett

