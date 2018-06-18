 Mike and Mardi Anson: Couple supports McKey for coroner | CraigDailyPress.com

Mike and Mardi Anson: Couple supports McKey for coroner

We support Kirk McKey for Moffat County Coroner.

We have known Mr. McKey for many years, being involved in numerous community service events and the Kiwanis Club of Craig.

Kirk shows nothing less than compassion and dignity for this community and those who reside here. We believe Kirk McKey has been and will continue to be a dedicated county coroner with our votes.

Mike and Mardi Anson

Craig