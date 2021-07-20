MCSD Superintendent: Summer happenings

Editor’s note: This letter was written by Moffat County School District superintendent Scott Pankow.

Over the past 29 years of my public education career, one of the most frequently asked questions I get every summer is, “Are you enjoying your time off?” Whether I was a teacher, administrator, principal, or superintendent, that question comes up every summer. Educators do get a brief pause at some point in the summer; however, the continuous improvement process and dedication to the profession that all educators have at their core-being, never takes time off. Even though teachers don’t have kids in front of them, they continue their own education and professional learning and they continue to plan for the next school year to make it a success.

We are enjoying the opportunity that the summer offers to prepare ourselves for the upcoming year in the following ways.

It all starts with the teachers

This past June we created a professional learning opportunity for our teachers and principals. We hosted a three day Professional Development opportunity with a keynote speaker and consultant, Jenni Donohoo. Teacher Collective Efficacy is a gold standard for student achievement. Supporting, encouraging and enhancing our staff will pay great dividends for our students both academically and social-emotionally.

Leadership

District administrators and principals continue hiring and planning by putting the right people in place within their buildings. They continue to work on building and district goals as well as the Five-year Strategic Plan. School and district leaders work together over the summer planning for next year.

Students (Summer School Opportunities)

MCHS finished up their summer academy this past week and had a wonderful culminating activity for those students who enriched and recaptured their opportunities for success. Summer school is still being held for our elementary school students through July. The partnership with The Boys & Girls Club has been a success and I have had several parents thank us for the opportunity for their child. Bringing together the strengths of both entities, this partnership benefits the children of the Craig community.

School Community (Capital Bond Campaign)

The bond campaign continues as presentations to local groups and information about the upcoming capital bond campaign are being prepared and soon to be distributed. The voters need to know the importance of a successful campaign and how it impacts the district and schools directly. The community needs to know how the district will utilize those monies as well as leveraging incoming grant money to ensure facilities last for another generation with a very conservative fiscal approach.

COVID-19

The district continues to evaluate and watch as the pandemic changes. We will be delivering an opening plan in early August for all our students, staff and parents, so they can plan for what the upcoming fall will look like as we move forward with our in-person learning platform.

Mark your calendars as the week of August 16th we will have open houses at all our schools gearing up for the first day of school August 23rd.

Until then, I wish you a safe and eventful summer!

Educationally Focused,

Scott C Pankow