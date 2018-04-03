MCHS Girls Basketball coaches: Thanks to a wonderful Moffat County community

The Moffat County Girls Basketball program would like to the community, as a whole, for the unbelievable support that was given throughout this year.

Thanks to the backing of our fans, we have been able to experience great accomplishments, as a program, culminating in a final-four appearance at state.

We are so proud of our girls and the way that they were able to represent Moffat County this season. Without your support none of our success as a program would be possible.

Thank you; go Bulldogs!

Kenley Nebeker, Joe Padon, Tanya Twitchell, Shalyn Steffan

Moffat County Girls Basketball coaches