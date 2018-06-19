Mayor John Ponikvar: Praise for Whittle the Wood volunteers

I would personally like to thank city of Craig Parks and Recreation Director Dave Pike and his staff for all of their work in creating a truly epic Whittle the Wood Rendezvous this year. It was amazing to see the number of people from our community, and outside our community, who were able to enjoy a beautiful summer weekend outdoors in Craig.

The event could not have taken place at the level it did without the engagement of the of virtually every city employee. Road and Bridge and the Police Department blocked roads directed traffic and provided safe venues, and multitudes of trash was hauled by the Refuse Department. The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board kept the momentum up to "Go Big!" I appreciate all that each of these people do for the citizens of Craig.

All of the different events that took place during the weekend really enhanced Whittle the Wood. The Bear River Young Life Car show, barbecue and cruise at the Yampa Valley Bank on Friday and downtown on Saturday; Friends of Moffat County Education's "Wake the Whittler" 5K, Fun Run and Pirates of the Yampa River Race & Poker Run; Downtown Farmers Market; and Craig Sea Sharks annual swim meet — all happened and were successful because of numerous volunteers.

Volunteers are priceless! Their gift to our community is their time and abilities. I especially want to call out the Parrothead organization, which worked tirelessly alongside city staff at the concert Saturday.

Thank you to all of the volunteers in our community who make Craig a great place to live.

John Ponikvar

Recommended Stories For You

Mayor of Craig