Tom Mingen: Thanks to Victory Motors for great service

To Steve Maneotis and Tony Maneotis

Dear Sirs,

We just returned from a fantastic vacation trip that took us through Wyoming, South Dakota, Minnesota, and finally back home yesterday. I say fantastic since your dealership truly made it that way. We showed up at your dealership on a Friday, around noon.

We started having jeep trouble outside of Craig, shortly into our trip. I told my wife before we went into your facility that the chance of getting our problem solved was very slim, since I was sure you had a full schedule of maintenance. Well, we first met Brandon Bullock, service advisor, who was not only cordial but really seemed to understand how much of a pickle we were in. He assured us he would get a diagnosis promptly and then go from there. He did mention a couple of times in conversation that the owners really focused on trying to help people who were in a pinch.

Well we got the diagnosis and it looked like a three-hour fix. He then took that information to Sandra Lindley, your service manager. Together they worked your schedule out so that someone was able to start on it promptly. Never in today’s world would that happen anywhere but your dealership. All the staff we came into contact with were truly representative of a company that truly cares for the customers.

We got on the road around 3 p.m. with a fixed car, and a great trip to look forward to. All of that is due to your dealership and staff. We live in New Castle, Colorado, but have determined with the amount of care your dealership has shown us, we will be purchasing our next vehicle from Victory Motors.

Please pass a big thank you on to all your staff. They are amazing.

Sorry for the delay in writing this letter, but just got home from our trip today.

Tom Mingen