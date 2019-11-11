Tammy Workman: Salvation Army effort helps many

We are in need of bell ringers for the 2019 Kettle Campaign for the Salvation Army. The Red Kettles will be located at City Market and Walmart starting Nov. 29 through Dec. 24.

We need your help!

This is the only fundraiser Salvation Army does in our community. Last year we raised just over $16,000.

Funds provided to assist over 200 men, women, and children in Moffat and Rio Blanco counties with mostly providing Moffat county. Help provided includes things like rent, utilities assistances, bus tickets, gasoline, emergency housing for homeless people, car repair, and much more.

Thank you so much for all your support. If you would like to help with the 2019 Kettle Campaign in ringing the bell or donating, please call Tammy Workman at 970-620-1255 for time and location.

God bless.

Tammy Workman

2019 Kettle Campaign Coordinator