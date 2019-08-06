Sylvia McFeaters: Kudos to Moffat County Fair Board for special abilities classes

A big thank you to the Moffat County Fair Board for setting up 3 classes for people with Special Abilities. The board also moved up the class time due to hot weather: very kind and accommodating.

Thank you to all the Freedom Hooves Therapeutic Riding staff: teacher, volunteers, and the Ellises. Connie Sue and Dr. Ellis donate the use of the facility at their home, and many hours to this program. A great time was had by all.

Sylvia McFeaters